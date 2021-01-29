Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.7% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 63,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 347.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Langenberg & Company downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.45.

Caterpillar stock opened at $187.10 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,318 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

