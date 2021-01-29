CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Shares Down 9.3%

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares fell 9.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.34. 7,479,763 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 13,975,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

The company has a market cap of $489.20 million, a P/E ratio of -45.86 and a beta of 3.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CBAK Energy Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CBAK Energy Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBAT)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, Taiwan, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

