Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) PT Raised to $18.00

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CELC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celcuity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Celcuity from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELC opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.99 million, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $16.19.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celcuity stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Celcuity worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

