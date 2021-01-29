Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18 to $0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.175 to $1.275 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

CLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Celestica from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. Celestica has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

