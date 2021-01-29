Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 73.8% from the December 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CLLNY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $29.36. 63,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,631. Cellnex Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.23.

CLLNY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

