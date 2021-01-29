Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) PT Lowered to $10.00 at TD Securities

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price target lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 66.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $9.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.73.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $5.99. 320,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,785,346. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $9.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 498.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 19,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

