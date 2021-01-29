Centamin plc (CEE.TO) (TSE:CEE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.75

Centamin plc (CEE.TO) (TSE:CEE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.75 and traded as low as $2.05. Centamin plc (CEE.TO) shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 8,470 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin plc (CEE.TO) in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 16.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.75.

About Centamin plc (CEE.TO) (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

