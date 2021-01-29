Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 90 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pool by 57.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after acquiring an additional 204,633 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Pool by 140.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,227,000 after purchasing an additional 180,809 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 86.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 318,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,708,000 after purchasing an additional 147,482 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Pool by 1,397.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,642,000 after purchasing an additional 88,265 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth about $20,800,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sidoti boosted their target price on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 3,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.09, for a total value of $1,405,971.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,195,895.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 17,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.98, for a total value of $6,579,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,250 shares in the company, valued at $41,024,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,049 shares of company stock worth $15,842,567 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $362.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $160.35 and a 52-week high of $401.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $364.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

