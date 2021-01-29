Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYD. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 806,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 86,887 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 301,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 63,754 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 45,184 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYD opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

