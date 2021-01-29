Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $398,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCM opened at $21.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average is $21.83. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $23.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.