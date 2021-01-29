Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 883 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 113.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,661 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,576,892,000 after acquiring an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $391,723,000 after acquiring an additional 69,663 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $240,982,000 after acquiring an additional 84,124 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 8,151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after acquiring an additional 825,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $242.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.92. The firm has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

