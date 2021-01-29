Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,723 Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Capri by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,551,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,025,000 after buying an additional 599,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Capri by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRI stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $46.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.70, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capri from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.53.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

