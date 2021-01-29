Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 1,057 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $754,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $615.00 to $647.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.56.

NYSE:TDG opened at $555.73 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $597.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $525.61. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total transaction of $5,747,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,529,108.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.93, for a total value of $10,498,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,263,315. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

