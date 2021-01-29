Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes $339,000 Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 6.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 229,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,923.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,275,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,839 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 96.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 164.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 45,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 28,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $602.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GIL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.