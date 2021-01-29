CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 358,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,431 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

CNP traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $20.87. The company had a trading volume of 71,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,390. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average is $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.