Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) from a c rating to a b rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Pacific Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised Central Pacific Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 636.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

