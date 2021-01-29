Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)’s share price dropped 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 5,537,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 8,631,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

CRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $358.14 million, a PE ratio of -23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the second quarter worth about $158,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 149.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 8.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 371,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 29,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 544.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,118,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 945,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.