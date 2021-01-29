CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.96.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CEU shares. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.60 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.48 per share, with a total value of C$44,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,784,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,640,633.76. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 72,098 shares of company stock worth $102,747.

TSE CEU opened at C$1.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$377.39 million and a PE ratio of -1.52. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$166.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$169.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.