CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Down 5.1%

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)’s share price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.10 and last traded at $61.19. Approximately 512,796 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 448,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.50.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Sunday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

Get CEVA alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6,095.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.66.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 77.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.