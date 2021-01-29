CGI Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CGI Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CGI Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.19 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.96 billion.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.