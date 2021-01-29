CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their price target on CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of CGI by 876.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,309,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,512,805 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 113.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,078,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,212 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CGI by 24.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,485,000 after acquiring an additional 486,970 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of CGI by 289.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 419,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after acquiring an additional 311,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of CGI by 24.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,113,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,525,000 after acquiring an additional 219,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGI stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.48. 7,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,486. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CGI has a 52-week low of $46.32 and a 52-week high of $85.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.34.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CGI will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

