CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Raised to $106.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.41.

GIB opened at $80.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average of $71.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CGI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CGI by 18.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CGI by 48.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 113.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,078,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in CGI by 7.1% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 916,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,041,000 after purchasing an additional 60,498 shares during the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

