CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Given New C$120.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GIB.A has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on CGI from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CGI from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on CGI from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on CGI from C$91.50 to C$105.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CGI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$108.23.

Shares of GIB.A stock opened at C$103.42 on Thursday. CGI has a 12 month low of C$67.23 and a 12 month high of C$112.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$100.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$93.31. The company has a market cap of C$26.58 billion and a PE ratio of 24.62.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

