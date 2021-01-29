Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) PT Raised to C$6.50

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 30.26% from the stock’s current price.

CIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE:CIA traded down C$0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 577,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,002. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.63. Champion Iron Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.96 and a 1-year high of C$5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$310.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$271.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.6076584 EPS for the current year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

