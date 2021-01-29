Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Position Lessened by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Charter Communications by 187.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 47.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in Charter Communications by 19.0% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 61.0% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $654.65 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $681.71. The stock has a market cap of $130.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $644.66 and a 200-day moving average of $621.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total transaction of $5,757,165.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,299,870.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CHTR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.44.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

