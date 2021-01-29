Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Trading Down 5.2%

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)’s share price was down 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $615.11 and last traded at $615.78. Approximately 1,919,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,146,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $649.54.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $122.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $644.66 and its 200 day moving average is $621.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.13. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total value of $34,712,976.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,881,855.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total transaction of $5,757,165.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at $28,299,870.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,221,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,522,000 after purchasing an additional 236,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

