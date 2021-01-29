Chatham Capital Group Inc. Acquires 750 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP remained flat at $$51.35 during trading on Friday. 1,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,429. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $46.38 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.95.

