Chatham Capital Group Inc. Buys 363 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,963 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 1.0% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in American Express by 4,444.1% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 91,837 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 89,816 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in American Express by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,432 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.64. 118,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,627,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. 140166 lowered American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.