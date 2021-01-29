Chatham Capital Group Inc. Buys 800 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VO stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.31. 23,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,486. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $216.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.18 and its 200 day moving average is $188.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.