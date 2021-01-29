Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $827,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,446. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.95 and a fifty-two week high of $195.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.01.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

