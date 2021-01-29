Chatham Capital Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,418,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,576,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,044 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $50,622,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,759,000 after buying an additional 825,030 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,576,000 after buying an additional 513,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

NYSE:PSX traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.15. 53,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.35. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.82). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

