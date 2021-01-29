Chatham Capital Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,730 Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of VTV traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.22. 73,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,312. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $124.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.93.

About Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

