Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 206 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned 0.08% of AAON worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAON traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,376. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $77.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 0.67.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAON. TheStreet lowered shares of AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Sidoti began coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.