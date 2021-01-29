Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.1% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MNR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $17.98.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. On average, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. National Securities assumed coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

