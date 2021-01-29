Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Insider Arthur M. Krieg Buys 1,701 Shares of Stock

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) insider Arthur M. Krieg purchased 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $22,198.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 733,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,568,142.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CMPI opened at $14.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.93. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $23.10.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.44). On average, research analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.