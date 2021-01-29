Chemung Financial Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Chemung Financial in a report released on Sunday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CHMG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Chemung Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of CHMG stock opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $41.20.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 34.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 41.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the third quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.50%.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

