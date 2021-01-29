Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.29

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.29 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%.

Chevron has increased its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $89.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.45.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

