Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.29 Billion

Analysts expect that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will report $27.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.12 billion and the highest is $29.28 billion. Chevron reported sales of $36.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year sales of $98.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.56 billion to $102.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $120.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $116.33 billion to $124.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist Securiti cut their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.88.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $89.02 on Tuesday. Chevron has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $112.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.29 and a 200-day moving average of $83.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,879,000 after acquiring an additional 716,664 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5,030.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after acquiring an additional 695,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,293,455,000 after acquiring an additional 328,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

