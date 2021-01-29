Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Duke Energy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,053,000 after buying an additional 992,573 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 801,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,005,000 after purchasing an additional 473,254 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after purchasing an additional 355,234 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,303,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,475,000 after purchasing an additional 184,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 652,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,821,000 after purchasing an additional 176,840 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.15. The company had a trading volume of 38,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,318. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.71 and a 200 day moving average of $88.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.