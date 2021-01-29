Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 12,976 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 224.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,976 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,402 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,279,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,025,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,708,000.

VTI stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.00. 59,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,833,119. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $202.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.55.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

