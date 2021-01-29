Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 260.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,261 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 76,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,407. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $94.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

