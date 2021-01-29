Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 499,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,769 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund comprises 1.2% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $12,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LDP. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 28,929 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 25,706.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LDP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 24,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,284. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.37. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $27.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.