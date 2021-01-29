Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 1,564 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.16. The company had a trading volume of 764,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,851,262. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.70. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $75.75.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

