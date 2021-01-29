Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,175 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 949,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,924,000 after acquiring an additional 142,100 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 438,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 735,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,831,000 after purchasing an additional 49,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.84. The stock had a trading volume of 38,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,312. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $124.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.93.

About Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.