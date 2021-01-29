Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $12.95 Million Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,877 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up about 1.2% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $12,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 188.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 75.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.30. 6,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.36.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

