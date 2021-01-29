Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $6.93 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.63. 2,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,891. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $124.96.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

