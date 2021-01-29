Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 21,971 Shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,971 shares during the period. Innovator IBD 50 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF were worth $9,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FFTY stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.77. 1,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,529. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.86. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $47.31.

