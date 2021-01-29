Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 6,747 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 19,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,771,851. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.13.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

