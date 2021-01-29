Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 71,159 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 236.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,159 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $26.68. The stock had a trading volume of 102,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,911. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $26.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38.

