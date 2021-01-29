Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 12,260 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 275,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,260 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.6% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $27,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,541,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 89,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.32. 2,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,423. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $101.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.